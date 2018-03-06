PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano ISD Board of Trustees have chosen Interim Superintendent Sara Bonser for the top spot as the district’s new superintendent of schools, replacing Dr. Brian Binggeli whose resignation was announced in November and effective January 31, 2018.

Bonser, who has been filling the role of interim superintendent since November 28, 2017, returned to Plano ISD in May 2017 to serve as interim deputy superintendent, the school district explained in a news release on Tuesday.

“We knew the kind of leader we were looking for and we were very fortunate to have a remarkably experienced and capable interim superintendent in Sara Bonser,” said School Board President Missy Bender. “It was evident to the entire board that Ms. Bonser was a great match for our school district.”

“I would like to express my appreciation to the school board for this vote of confidence and for this incredible opportunity,” Ms. Bonser said. “I am filled with hope, energy and a zeal to further cultivate my passion for learning. As learners ourselves, we must continue our efforts to prepare students for a life that we cannot yet see on the horizon. As superintendent, I will devote my leadership to maintaining a legacy of greatness with high expectations, while remaining attentive to the individual and varying needs among all Plano ISD students.”

Bonser served seven years in Rockwall ISD as chief academic officer, chief administrative officer, assistant superintendent for student and family services and director of student and family services.

Before that, Bonser served in Plano ISD for 19 years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, including seven years as principal of Williams High School.

The state of Texas requires school districts to name a lone finalist for superintendent, followed by a 21-day waiting period. The school board will vote on Ms. Bonser’s appointment as superintendent at that time.

“I would be remiss not to mention that Ms. Bonser is the first female to serve in this role,” Bender said. “But this is really a statement about leadership, more than it is about commending firsts, and we have found an extremely strong and talented leader in Ms. Bonser. It has been very rewarding to work with her as interim deputy superintendent and as interim superintendent. She embodies the approachable and competent leadership style that we were seeking in a school district leader, and has the full support and respect of the Plano ISD Board of Trustees.”