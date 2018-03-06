CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CAMPAIGN 2018: Texas Primary Results | Latest Texas Election News
Filed Under:Local TV, lone finalist, Plano ISD, Sara Bonser, superintendent

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano ISD Board of Trustees have chosen Interim Superintendent Sara Bonser for the top spot as the district’s new superintendent of schools, replacing Dr. Brian Binggeli whose resignation was announced in November and effective January 31, 2018.

Bonser, who has been filling the role of interim superintendent since November 28, 2017, returned to Plano ISD in May 2017 to serve as interim deputy superintendent, the school district explained in a news release on Tuesday.

aplano Plano ISD Names Lone Finalist For Superintendent 

Sara Bonser – Plano ISD lone finalist for superintendent

“We knew the kind of leader we were looking for and we were very fortunate to have a remarkably experienced and capable interim superintendent in Sara Bonser,” said School Board President Missy Bender. “It was evident to the entire board that Ms. Bonser was a great match for our school district.”

“I would like to express my appreciation to the school board for this vote of confidence and for this incredible opportunity,” Ms. Bonser said. “I am filled with hope, energy and a zeal to further cultivate my passion for learning. As learners ourselves, we must continue our efforts to prepare students for a life that we cannot yet see on the horizon. As superintendent, I will devote my leadership to maintaining a legacy of greatness with high expectations, while remaining attentive to the individual and varying needs among all Plano ISD students.”

Bonser served seven years in Rockwall ISD as chief academic officer, chief administrative officer, assistant superintendent for student and family services and director of student and family services.

Before that, Bonser served in Plano ISD for 19 years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, including seven years as principal of Williams High School.

The state of Texas requires school districts to name a lone finalist for superintendent, followed by a 21-day waiting period. The school board will vote on Ms. Bonser’s appointment as superintendent at that time.

“I would be remiss not to mention that Ms. Bonser is the first female to serve in this role,” Bender said. “But this is really a statement about leadership, more than it is about commending firsts, and we have found an extremely strong and talented leader in Ms. Bonser. It has been very rewarding to work with her as interim deputy superintendent and as interim superintendent. She embodies the approachable and competent leadership style that we were seeking in a school district leader, and has the full support and respect of the Plano ISD Board of Trustees.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch