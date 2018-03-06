AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas secretary of state says the Democratic and Republican parties pay for polling locations during the state’s primary elections, meaning that ballots for both don’t necessarily have to be offered at all locations.

There were reports during Texas’ first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday that two polling sites in Houston didn’t have Democratic ballots.

Secretary of State spokesman Sam Taylor says parties sometimes opt to consolidate precincts or otherwise forgo having joint polling stations with their counterparts. That can mean that voters wanting to cast ballots for the other party in certain areas have to head to another location.

Texas has a semi-open primary, meaning voters can choose whether to vote Democratic or Republican. The problem doesn’t apply to the general election since no party choice is made.