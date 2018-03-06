WASHINGTON (AP) – Top Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy.

Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, has been the leading internal opponent to Trump’s planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

He has tried to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort to push Trump to reverse course, but Trump has been resistant to those efforts.

