ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of singers who attend UT Arlington, are getting some national attention and are aiming for much more.

First, the UTA student singing group RISE A Cappella was chosen to appear in an ad for Cheerios.

The students traveled to Oklahoma to film the ad.

The ad shows folks checking out at a Walmart when, like a flash mob, the students appear, remove their jackets to show their Cheerios shirts and start singing.

At the end of their song, the customers in line are handed gift cards so they can experience a “moment of good,” on behalf of Cheerios and Walmart.

“Filming a commercial was an incredible experience. We were so proud to be chosen and represent UTA in this way,” said singer Caleb Moore.

Moore is a senior music major who founded RISE A Cappella in 2016.

“Singing is our passion and RISE is a perfect outlet for us, ” said Moore.

RISE A Cappella also recently competed in the quarterfinals of the “International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella” a couple of weeks ago.

Their second-place finish (behind a group from UT Austin) qualified them to compete on March 31 in the semi-finals in Phoenix, Arizona.

If they win, the finals will be held in New York City.

This is the same competition the Pitch Perfect movies are based on. It’s quite an accomplishment for a student group that’s less than two years old.

RISE A Cappella started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of a trip to Arizona.