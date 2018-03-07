ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in Collin County responded to a wooded area on Wednesday morning after the discovery of human remains. This happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Black Willow Trail in Anna.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, construction workers were clearing brush in the area when they stumbled across the remains. The workers then contacted the authorities. Nic Bristow with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators do not yet know if the remains are male or female.

The city of Anna released a statement saying:

While the remains have not yet been identified, this is the same area that detectives had previously searched for missing North Texas woman Christina Morris. The Plano Police Department has arrived at the scene in case these remains turn out to belong to Morris, and her family has been notified about the discovery.

“If she’s gone, we want this to be her,” said search volunteer Dennis Abercrombie. “I don’t know how else to put it, because the family needs this closure.”

“We have had multiple calls of remains that were located. Haven’t always gone out on all these type of calls, because they were often animal remains,” explained David Tilley of the Plano Police Department. “We went on this one when we have confirmed these are human remains.”

“In the event this is Christina, we want to make sure our people are on scene to investigate and help,” Tilley continued.

Enrique Arochi was the last person seen with 23-year-old Morris before she vanished from a parking garage at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. The two had been former high school classmates. Cameras caught Arochi and Morris walking together inside of the parking structure in 2014.

After police found matching DNA samples in the trunk of Arochi’s car, he was arrested for aggravated kidnapping. Arochi had denied having anything to do with the case. But a jury in 2016 found him guilty of the crime and Arochi was then sentenced by a judge to life in prison.