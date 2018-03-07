CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
UPDATED: March 7, 2018  3:10 PM
Filed Under:Anna, Anna PD, Black Willow Trail, Body Found, Christina Morris, Local TV, Plano PD, Taylor Boulevard

ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in Collin County responded to a wooded area on Wednesday morning after the discovery of human remains. This happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Black Willow Trail in Anna.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, construction workers were clearing brush in the area when they stumbled across the remains. The workers then contacted the authorities. Nic Bristow with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators do not yet know if the remains are male or female.

The city of Anna released a statement saying:

Having knowledge that Plano Police may have an interest in this finding, the Anna PD notified Plano Police investigators. We continue to work in conjunction with the Plano Police and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office crime scene units to process the scene.This is an active scene; additional details will be released when available.

screen shot 2018 03 07 at 12 18 57 pm Anna Police Investigating Body Found In Wooded Area

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

While the remains have not yet been identified, this is the same area that detectives had previously searched for missing North Texas woman Christina Morris. The Plano Police Department has arrived at the scene in case these remains turn out to belong to Morris, and her family has been notified about the discovery.

“If she’s gone, we want this to be her,” said search volunteer Dennis Abercrombie. “I don’t know how else to put it, because the family needs this closure.”

“We have had multiple calls of remains that were located. Haven’t always gone out on all these type of calls, because they were often animal remains,” explained David Tilley of the Plano Police Department. “We went on this one when we have confirmed these are human remains.”

“In the event this is Christina, we want to make sure our people are on scene to investigate and help,” Tilley continued.

Enrique Arochi was the last person seen with 23-year-old Morris before she vanished from a parking garage at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. The two had been former high school classmates. Cameras caught Arochi and Morris walking together inside of the parking structure in 2014.

After police found matching DNA samples in the trunk of Arochi’s car, he was arrested for aggravated kidnapping. Arochi had denied having anything to do with the case. But a jury in 2016 found him guilty of the crime and Arochi was then sentenced by a judge to life in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch