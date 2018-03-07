COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Major League Soccer and the owner of the Columbus Crew say they’re reviewing a lawsuit that Ohio’s attorney general and the city of Columbus filed to stop the proposed team move to Austin, Texas.

The sports entities said Tuesday they’re disappointed that litigation was chosen rather than encouraging “constructive discussions” about the team’s future. They say they’re still willing to determine if there’s a “legitimate plan” to make the team viable.

The lawsuit, announced Monday, cites a law that prohibits sports teams that have received public money from moving unless certain conditions are met. It was enacted after the original Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1996.

The law says teams using publicly supported facilities must provide six months of advance notice of a move and give cities or residents near sports facilities a chance to buy the team.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)