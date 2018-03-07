ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – One-hundred-thousand truck loads of dirt later, you’re about to start seeing a new stadium rise up out of the ground in Arlington.

Seventy feet below the ground, just south of Globe Life Park, construction crews are finishing concrete walls, starting to pour columns for seating decks and laying out utilities for the new retractable roof stadium.

Record rain in February, and car-sized boulders discovered during the dig slowed work a little.

Construction teams said Wednesday the project is still on track for an opening though in April 2020.

The Rangers gave an update on the project Wednesday from what will eventually be the right field entrance, and suite level of Globe Life Field. Work on the seating decks is expected to start within weeks.

The structure will start to be visible above the surface level within the next few months. The roof is still another year and a half away.

“The last couple of weeks with all the rain we had, obviously slows us down. We tried to compensate for it with putting in all-weather roads, to make sure we get stuff in and out,” said Wesley Weaver, a vice president with Manhattan Construction.

As the park comes together, some of the decisions on the finishing touches are still being made.

Rangers executive vice president Rob Matwick said architects will likely make the final decisions soon on some of the interior finishes and branding inside the park.