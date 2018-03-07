GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 11: Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 11, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) – The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks, two people familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

The deal won’t be officially announced until the NFL’s league year opens next Wednesday. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the trade information.

Seattle gets wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, while Philadelphia also receives a seventh-round pick.

Bennett had 8 1/2 sacks last season and 54 in his nine-year career. The 32-year-old Bennett has three years remaining on his contract, with a base salary of just $1.65 million in 2018. That number jumps to $6 million in 2019 and $7.5 million in 2020.

