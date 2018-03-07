DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Health and Human Services has confirmed a person with mumps was in attendance at the National Cheerleaders Association’s All-Star Championship, which took place February 23 – February 25 in Dallas.

“As far as we are aware, this is an isolated situation and only one case of the mumps has been reported,” said the Vice President of Public Relations For Varsity Spirit in a statement. “We are working with the Texas Department of State Health Services and other local health departments to provide necessary information about the event. The Texas Department of State Health Services has informed us that they do not consider this to be an outbreak.”

The event last month attracted thousands of cheerleaders and their families from 39 states..

“The time from being infected with the virus to developing symptoms can be as long as 25 days but is typically 14 to 18 days,” the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a letter. “People with mumps are infectious three days before to five days after swollen glands appear. Infected people without symptoms of mumps may still be able to transmit the virus.”

Officials are asking that those who attended the competition be on alert for symptoms until at least March 22.