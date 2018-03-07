CBS 11ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Benson Mayowa #93 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here […]
CBS Local — In an embarrassing case of mistaken identity, many Americans are reportedly confusing the highly criticized NRA with an organization in the restaurant industry.

The National Restaurant Association (NRA) has apparently been drawn into the national debate on gun control after several people, including politicians, have had to clarify the difference between this NRA and the National Rifle Association.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) distanced herself from a report that claimed the Democrat received $50 in political donations from the pro-gun group. Duckworth took to Twitter to explain that the $50 came from a member of the National Restaurant Association and cited the website OpenSecrets.org to defend her fundraising record.

Duckworth and other Democrats have called for tighter gun restrictions in the U.S., a policy the pro-Second Amendment NRA has lobbied against for years. The senator from Illinois isn’t the only person to question charges and donations which actually went to the largest food service trade association in the world.

The National Rifle Association is known for their advocacy of gun rights and record of lobbying against stricter firearm laws. The group has been heavily scrutinized since the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. A number of companies have also cut ties and discount programs for members of the NRA in response to public pressure on the pro-gun organization.

