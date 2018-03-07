FORT WORTH, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – As TCU enters March Madness, they do so with possibly the biggest trend setter in college basketball.

Senior forward Kenrich Williams is ready for the national stage with his highly criticized hairstyle known as the “Shag.”

The hair is cut close on the top, but sticks out in the back. But that description doesn’t do it justice. Williams has seen all the tweets making fun on his haircut, but nothing makes him laugh as much as what is said by opposing fans in the stands.

He says at a recent game on the road, they starting calling him “Lunch Lady” because they thought his haircut resembled that of a person wearing a hairnet. Williams took us on a trip to his barbershop, so we could soak up the experience.

When told that Williams has been called Lunch Lady, his Fort Worth barber, Gleason said, “That’s because you serve them up!!! Ask them if they want a dunk or a three pointer.”

Williams, who didn’t receive a single Division 1 scholarship offer out of high school, is now a legitimate NBA prospect.

First, he has some unfinished business.

With the Horned Frogs on the verge of their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998, Williams says he wants to put TCU basketball back on the map.

In many ways he already has.