THE NIGHT AFTER: Texas Primary Results | Latest Texas Election News
By Jack Fink
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Democrats running for Texas Governor are now gearing up for their primary runoff.

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and Houston businessman Andrew White will face off after beating seven others in their race.

Lupe Valdez and Andrew White

Both campaigns spent the day strategizing how they plan to win the runoff May 22.

SMU political science professor Cal Jillson says Valdez has the advantage because typically in a runoff, far fewer voters go to the polls — only the most energized do.

The most energized are the progressives who now dominate the Democratic Party, and largely support Valdez.

Jillson says what White must do is spend some of the $1 million he loaned his campaign to get his message out statewide.

As for Valdez, she’s raised far less than White, and Jillson says she needs to step it up. “She should be able to start raising money now. That absolutely has to happen and then you get up on tv in the major cities and you go to McAllen and try to put this away so you can turn and face Greg Abbott who has tremendous resources.”

The Republican Governor earned nearly 1.4 million votes in last night’s Republican primary.

He may be the most popular politician in Texas and has more than $40 million in his campaign account — which even Democrats acknowledge he will be difficult to beat in the fall.

