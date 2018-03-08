FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – The city of Fort Worth is inviting people to a city-wide discussion on race and culture.

The town hall meeting, scheduled for Thursday night, is part of a year-long effort by the city to study racial equity and bias.

Fort Worth area residents are invited to speak to members of a specially-appointed task force for two minutes on any racial disparities that they may have either experienced or observed, and what the city can do to reduce or eliminate them.

The town hall is scheduled to take place in the student center dining hall at the Tarrant County College South Campus from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.