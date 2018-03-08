CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Fast Food, Food, International Women's Day, Local TV, Logo, McDonald's

NEW YORK (CNN Money) – McDonald’s is celebrating International Women’s Day with a big, gleaming, W.

“For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches,” said McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis.

The giant arches have been physically flipped at just one California restaurant. On Thursday, International Women’s Day, upside-down arches will replace rightside-up arches across McDonald’s digital channels.

Lewis said McDonald’s is flipping its logo “in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere.”

The restaurant chain will also mark the occasion at another 100 US locations, where McDonald’s employees will wear special hats and shirts.

In recent years, companies have started using International Women’s Day to broadcast their views on gender equality.

“International Women’s day is a perfect opportunity for brands to talk about their commitment to empowerment,” said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“It’s a perfect venue to get out there and enhance your brand perception,” he said.

In a statement, McDonald’s said that 6 out of 10 managers of US restaurants are women.

“We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace,” the company added.

Brands may also be eager to replicate the success of others, Calkins said.

“When companies see high-profile campaigns that get some traction and get some discussion, they are very quick to jump on the bandwagon.”

One example of a particularly successful campaign is the “Fearless Girl,” sculpture, which was installed across the “Charging Bull,” in New York City by State Street ahead of International Women’s Day last year.

The statue was designed by the financial services company and the advertising firm McCann to call attention to State Street’s efforts to improve gender diversity on corporate boards. But it soon took on a life of its own.

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch