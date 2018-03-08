CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Entertainment, Survivor

Season 36 of “Survivor: Ghost Island” is starting to heat up. An early season tribe swap totally changed the game and it tested several players. While it looked like Angela Perkins was going to get bounced after receiving three votes, Morgan Ricke was ultimately the one sent packing after her friend Libby Vincek was the fourth and deciding vote.

Ricke chatted with CBS Local about her relationship with Vincek, what went wrong and her favorite part of the “Survivor” experience.

Why do you think you were voted off?

Morgan Ricke: Obviously, I was blindsided. I told everyone that the relationship I formed with Libby was real. The bond and the Catholic school girl vibes were real. It was nice seeing how difficult the decision really was for her. I respect her game play, game respects game. Good for her. It was a blindsiding, but I still respect her.

What would you have done differently?

MR: That’s a really hard question. I really liked the game I played. I really felt like I was a super strong competitor. More importantly, I really did feel like I formed social bonds with people, which is kind of why I feel like I got voted out. I felt like I had the competitor and social aspect of it. I think people liked me, saw I was strong and game respects game. James Lim wanted me out of there and I get it. At least he wanted me out of there because he felt like I was good and not because I sucked or didn’t do anything.

What was the best part of your Survivor experience?

MR: Oh my gosh, that is so hard. You see it on TV and then that’s exactly how it is. It’s one of those realities shows that is real. You are pooping in the ocean and eating only 200 calories a day. It’s cool having been a fan for so long. It’s what you expect, you have to be super sharp physically and you have to be sharp socially. You have to have a little bit of luck. The Ghost Island thing was so cool since I’m a superfan. It was so cool to get to play, it was an incredible experience. It was an experience of a lifetime.

What’s next for you?

MR: Hopefully I’ll get called back and I’ll drop everything to play again. I’m just living my dream. I get to live my dream every day as an animal trainer. Dreams come true if you believe in them. I worked hard at that dream and I also made my Survivor dream come true. My life is great and I really have no complaints. People always say that I’m always happy and that’s really how I live my life. I don’t hold grudges. Props to Libby for her game play.

Watch “Survivor: Ghost Island” Wednesdays at 8pm EST/PST on CBS.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch