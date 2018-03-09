CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Hey, North Texas, here’s your chance at being a contestant on
“Big Brother” season 20!

Just come out to Nebraska Furniture Mart on Saturday, March 24 between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM for your chance to audition. You’ll have two minutes to show and tell our producers why you should be on the show!

Please complete and bring this ‘Big Brother Short Application‘ with you to the audition.

If you park in the parking garage, just enter the store from there. The first set of escalators you see will take you straight up to the second floor’s furniture clearance area. That’s where we will be!

Be sure to read over the contestant eligibility requirements and other frequently asked questions before you arrive.

Special thanks to our gracious host and event sponsor,
Nebraska Furniture Mart!

Thanks and good luck!

