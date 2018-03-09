CBS 11(credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
TXA 21(credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About […]
KRLD(credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
105.3 The Fan(credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio […]
By Brooke Rogers | CBS 11 News
Filed Under:Communication, Frisco Independent School District, Local TV News, School, Situational Awareness for Emergency Response

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The walls of the Frisco Independent School District can talk – directly to the authorities. Every school in the district emits a continual live feed, thanks to cameras stationed throughout the buildings.

“They’re all over the school. They’re in the hallways, in the common areas, outside the school,” says Sgt. Jeff Inmon with the Frisco Police Department.

In case of emergency – such as an active shooter – dispatchers can pinpoint who, what and where – and pair that information with a floor plan of the school.

“It can tell us exactly where the incident’s taking place so we can send the resources right there. It can give us the ability to set up perimeters where we need them. And just really be able to respond to the schools in a more efficient and accurate manner,” Sgt. Inmon says.

screen shot 2017 08 25 at 5 49 58 pm Cutting Edge Program At Frisco ISD Keeps Students Safe

Frisco ISD students (CBS11)

Police, firefighters and paramedics can also access the cameras from their vehicles while en route.

For Sgt. Chadd Springer, Frisco High School’s School Resource Officer Sergeant, the cameras are an additional layer of security.

“It gives me a lot of peace of mind knowing that the ones who are coming to help are going to be here very quickly and they know exactly where they do,” he says.

And while he walks the halls of school, he knows he has backup.

“It’s game-changing, really. It would be very nice to see a lot more departments and cities and school use that type of software,” Sgt. Springer says.

The program is called SAFER, which stands for Situational Awareness for Emergency Response. It was funded several years ago and is being maintained with bond money.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch