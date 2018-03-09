Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who has traveled several times to North Korea and is one of the few Americans to have met its leader, is praising President Donald Trump for planning a summit with Kim Jong Un.

Rodman tells The Associated Press he looks forward to returning to the pariah nation for “basketball diplomacy” in the coming months.

He says: “Well done, President Trump. You’re on the way to a historical meeting no U.S. president has ever done.” Rodman adds, “Please send my regards to Marshal Kim Jong Un and his family.”

Rodman was speaking by phone soon after the planned summit was announced in Washington — a major surprise after a year of rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

Rodman met Kim in 2013 and 2014.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)