FORT WORTH (KRLD) – Police in Fort Worth are looking for a man who snatched a purse from a woman inside the Kroger store on Camp Bowie Blvd. in the Ridglea Hills area just before midnight Tuesday night.

“The male followed her inside the store; and then as he approached from behind, he grabbed her purse,” says Ofc. Brad Perez.

The woman put up a fight and suffered minor injuries during the struggle — and for that, the purse snatcher will face much more serious charges.

#HeadsUp This suspect followed a customer into @kroger , grabbed and stole her purse..injuring her in the process. Please call 817-392-4469 if you know who he is.#letsfindhim pic.twitter.com/EuP3mCjVAN — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 9, 2018

“If there’s any claim of pain that’s caused during the offense, then that makes it aggravated,” says Ofc. Perez. “So this could potentially become an aggravated robbery charge for this individual, instead of just a purse snatching.”

Customers and employees chased after the man, but he got into a small red sedan and escaped.

Items belonging to the woman were found the next day near Prevost and Merrick streets.

The purse snatcher is a black man, between 17 and 24 years old, 5’8″ to six feet tall, with a slender build and short hair.

If you have any information, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4469.​