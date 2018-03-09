SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sheriff’s officials have charged three people with helping three murder suspects escape last week from the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio.

Authorities said Thursday that each has been charged with helping a felon escape a correctional facility.

Officials allege they smuggled contraband into the jail for the inmates, including narcotics and tools used in the escape.

One of those charged is the mother of Luis Antonio Arroyo, who’s one of the three who fled the jail March 2.

Also charged this week was the ex-girlfriend of one of the escapees. Authorities say she was the getaway driver.

The inmates were caught within an hour after stopping at a fast-food restaurant.

The three climbed a wall in a jail recreation area, cut a screen, jumped to a roof and used bed sheets to lower themselves.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)