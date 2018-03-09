GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When officers arrived, they were told a man came in with a pistol and began striking at least one female employee with the handgun.

Police said he also tried to start a fire at the nail salon.

A Good Samaritan with a concealed handgun license heard the disturbance and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police took the suspect, identified as Bill Son Nguyen, 47, into custody.

The woman who was struck went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

While all of that was going on, the Grand Prairie Fire Department was putting out a fire in the 2900 block of Hastings Drive where there was a deceased person inside.

Investigators determined that home was connected to Nguyen.

This remains an active investigation.