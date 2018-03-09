CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
UPDATED: March 9, 2018  3:25 PM
Filed Under:Body Found, Concealed Handgun License, good samaritan, Grand Prairie Fire Department, Grand Prairie Police, Homicide, Local TV, Nail Salon, Structure fire

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When officers arrived, they were told a man came in with a pistol and began striking at least one female employee with the handgun.

Police said he also tried to start a fire at the nail salon.

image 2018 03 09 150513 Police: Man Who Tried To Set Nail Salon On Fire A Homicide Suspect

nail salon in Grand Prairie (Chopper11)

A Good Samaritan with a concealed handgun license heard the disturbance and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police took the suspect, identified as Bill Son Nguyen, 47, into custody.

bill son nguyen hastings drive homicide suspect Police: Man Who Tried To Set Nail Salon On Fire A Homicide Suspect

Bill Son Nguyen – Grand Prairie homicide suspect

The woman who was struck went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

While all of that was going on, the Grand Prairie Fire Department was putting out a fire in the 2900 block of Hastings Drive where there was a deceased person inside.

Investigators determined that home was connected to Nguyen.

This remains an active investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch