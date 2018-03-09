DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A piece of blues history is up for grabs to the highest bidder.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas is getting ready to auction off a very rare 1951 Nocaster guitar.

The auction house says the guitar is rare on its own, but what makes it extra special is that it belonged iconic blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan during his teenage years. The American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer was one of the most influential guitarists in the revival of blues in the 1980s.

His guitar named “Jimbo”, was a hand me down from the Dallas native’s older brother Jimmie Vaughan.

“It’s the guitar that he started his professional career with,” according to Stevie Ray Vaughan biographer and fan club president Craig Hopkins.

Vaughn even carved his nickname “Jimbo” into the back of the guitar before he gave it to his younger brother.

During the years it changed hands several times and it’s even said Vaughan asked to find it during a 1989 interview, shortly before his untimely death at the age of 35.

The opening bid for Jimbo is $200,000.

The end of the auction is scheduled for April 15th.

Earning six Grammy Awards and ten Austin Music Awards, Vaughn was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2000, and the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2014. Rolling Stone ranked Vaughan as the twelfth greatest guitarist of all time.

In 2015, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.