DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Family and friends of the Dallas apartment manager who was shot and killed on Tuesday, February 27 by a disgruntled former employee, have asked that donations in her memory be made to the Assist the Officer Foundation in her honor.

Dallas Police said Nancy Churchwell always held a special place in her heart for the Dallas Police Department.

One of Churchwell’s co-workers, Carrie Stallings, said Churchwell always wore her wristband in support of police and she even donated the old gym equipment from the apartment facility to the Dallas Police SWAT team.

The Dallas Police Department said in a statement Friday, it is “honored to receive such a touching show of support by Nancy’s family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss. Nancy, her family, and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers. Thank you again for the continued support. We truly appreciate it.”

Hours after her death, friends of Churchwell and fellow employees sobbed outside the apartment complex, remembering the victim’s professionalism and kindness.

They say she usually had treats out for everyone in the lobby.

“Sometimes you would get cookies,” said resident Curtis King. “She said that’s always the way to invite people. She was an absolutely amazing human being.”

“She was a wonderful person to work with. That’s why we renewed our lease,” said resident Hunter Polvi. “Of all the managers I’ve had, I’ve never worked with anyone who was better at her job than her.”

“When something like this happens, it’s a huge shock. It’s like an earthquake,” said Kendrick McMahan, who knew both Smith and Churchwell.

McMahan and Rita Evan both live at the complex where the shooting started.

“I still can’t wrap my head around it,” said Evans.

Both said they saw Smith and Churchwell nearly every day.

“She was just always friendly, always nice, always involved with her community and this was her community,” said Evans.

Flowers and cards were left outside Churchwell’s home as family and friend remembered the energetic and thoughtful person.