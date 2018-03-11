DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel in Old East Dallas that left one person dead.

The shooting happened at a hotel at Fitzhugh Avenue and North Central Expressway shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say a woman met a man likely through social media, and they went to the hotel.

According to police, when the woman got to the hotel, she apparently didn’t like what was happening and called a friend.

When the friend arrived, police say the man in the hotel room shot and killed him.

The identities of those involved have not been released. There has been no word on any charges filed, but police say they are investigating this incident as a murder.