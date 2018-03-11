CBS 11(credit: Dallas Mavericks) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
Filed Under:Cornerback, Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawk

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star cornerback Richard Sherman signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, two days after being released by the rival Seattle Seahawks.

The deal reportedly is worth up to $39.15 million.

“Richard is one of the premier competitors Kyle and I have ever encountered,” 49ers general Manager John Lynch said, referring to coach Kyle Shanahan. “We look forward to him sharing his wealth of experience and his passion for the game of football with our team.”

Sherman played an integral role in the fierce NFC West rivalry between Seattle and San Francisco earlier this decade. With the Seahawks retooling their defense, he became expendable.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

