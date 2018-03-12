DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are in the hospital after a flight headed for Dallas made an emergency landing in Albuquerque.

Officials say the Southwest flight left Phoenix but had to touch down in Albuqurque around 9:00 p.m. Sunday after smoke filled the cabin.

It was possibly caused by an electrical fire.

Dallas Police Major Max Geron was one of the people on board, saying on Twitter that Southwest flight attendants did a great job handling the emergency.

Just made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. @SouthwestAir flight attendants did a great job! — Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) March 12, 2018

It’s not clear how the two people sent to the hospital are doing, but the rest of the passengers were put on a second flight which landed safely at Love Field earlier this morning.