NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The alleged non-disclosure agreement to keep an affair between President Donald Trump and an adult-movie actress secret, is getting more scrutiny.

Now the State of Texas investigating why it wasn’t properly signed when it was notarized.

That alleged agreement, for which Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000 by one of President Trump’s lawyers was notarized in Forney, just east of Dallas.

Texas Secretary of State confirms it wasn’t signed by the Forney notary public.

The alleged non-disclosure agreement between Daniels and President Trump is being scrutinized.

As part of the agreement, Trump’s lawyer paid Daniels, the President’s alleged mistress, $130,000 to keep their affairs secret.

The agreement is now being looked it for a North Texas connection.

It wasn’t signed by the notary public who stamped it in Forney.

“What’s on the page is not complete,” said Dallas attorney David Coale. “A proper notarization has not only the stamp but it will have some notations made by the notary like the date and the time.”

David Coale says this is no way affects the legality of the document, especially since Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, did sign it and was paid the money.

Not only was the document signed in Forney, but Clifford is also listed as living in the town.

This house, with four “x”s above the garage is listed as the triple-x actress’ home. “It’s interesting with everything that is coming up, that happens to be in a little town that most people don’t even know exists,” said Forney resident Ginger Hudson.

Stephanie Clifford is fighting the validity of the non-disclosure agreement, saying the President didn’t sign and she should be able to talk about the alleged affair, which the president denies.