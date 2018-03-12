GRAND PRAIRIE (1080 KRLD) – Dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters and several other small animals are safe now after being rescued from a hoarding situation in North Texas.

According to officials, investigators were tipped off that a house in west Grand Prairie contained hundreds of animals that were being held in “inhumane and deplorable” conditions.

“There are cockroaches falling off the ceiling and landing on you,” says Cassie Lackey, communications manager for the humane Society of North Texas. “Their bedding had never been changed, so you can imagine the level of feces and ammonia.”

Officials say all the animals are malnourished and in need of medical care.

For the Humane Society, it’s now a slow process save them and to restore their health. The organization is urgently requesting food, bedding and cages for these animals.

To make a monetary donation to assist with the care of these small animals, visit: hsnt.org and donate to the Animal Medical Fund, or visit the HSNT Small Animals/Reptiles Amazon Wish List at Amazon.com.