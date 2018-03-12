WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A white tiger and snow white tiger, seized in January in a joint operation by In-Sync Exotics, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and an unnamed local Texas Sheriff’s office have been treated, given a clean bill of health, and released from quarantine, In-Sync Exotics announced Monday.

The animals were seized from people who did not have proper permits and were housing them illegally.

The tigers were taken in by In-Sync Exotics. They will now live at the big cat sanctuary in Wylie.

Both tigers were housed in the sanctuary’s on-site veterinary clinic for their mandatory quarantine period, where staff veterinarian, veterinary technician, and keepers tested the animals for diseases and health issues and helped them adjust to their new surroundings.

Both animals have been given a clean bill of health to be moved into their new enclosures, where they have den areas, a large playground, a pool and various enrichment spaces and items.