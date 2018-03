FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Fort Worth police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in front of a church.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Gospel Tabernacle Church at 1501 Stella Street and located an unidentified man deceased from an unknown amount of gunshots.

Officials say they arrested 60-year-old Daniel Earl Hammack and have charged him with murder.

Police haven’t released a motive for the crime.