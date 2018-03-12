In that explosion, Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told the paper that authorities received several calls reporting the incident at around 6:55 a.m. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A teenager has died and a woman is seriously injured after a package exploded at a home in Austin, marking the second such explosion this month at a home in Texas’ capital city.
The package detonated early Monday. Police say the teen died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman is in her 40s, but they haven’t released any other information.
Authorities are investigating whether the explosion is linked to a similar blast on March 2 that killed a 39-year-old man. Both explosions occurred in the early-morning hours.
Back on March 2, according to the statesman.com, one man was killed from an explosion at a Northeast Austin home. The previous explosion happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Haverford Drive near an Elementary School, the fire department said.
Police are investigating that incident as a suspicious death.
Investigators haven’t released information about the device or possible suspects.
The FBI is helping Austin police in the investigation.
