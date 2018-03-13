High Yesterday: 64; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 12.23”; Surplus: +6.08”
Today: Mostly sunny, continued nice! Low humidity. High: Low to mid 60s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Fair and chilly. Lows: 35-42. Wind: North 5 mph.
Tomorrow: More of the same. Seasonable temperatures. Partly cloudy. High: Low Mid to upper 60s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Passing high clouds and a bit warmer. Southerly winds return. High: Mid 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy, windy and even warmer. Slight chance of storms. High: Low 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, a bit cooler. Isolated storm. Highs: Mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. High: Mid 70s.
Monday. Partly cloudy and mild. High: Mid to upper 70s.
- Below normal temps with low humidity through tomorrow.
- Our warm up starts Thursday as southerly winds return.
- 80 degree temps make a brief return by Friday.
- Thunderstorm chances late this weekend.
- Monster surplus in the ol’ rain bucket; 6.08”
- Normal High: 67; Normal Low: 46.
