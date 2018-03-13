CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, Weather

High Yesterday: 64; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 12.23”; Surplus: +6.08”

Today: Mostly sunny, continued nice! Low humidity. High: Low to mid 60s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Fair and chilly. Lows: 35-42. Wind: North 5 mph.

Tomorrow: More of the same. Seasonable temperatures. Partly cloudy. High: Low Mid to upper 60s. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Passing high clouds and a bit warmer. Southerly winds return. High: Mid 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy and even warmer. Slight chance of storms. High: Low 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a bit cooler. Isolated storm. Highs: Mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. High: Mid 70s.

Monday. Partly cloudy and mild. High: Mid to upper 70s.

  • Below normal temps with low humidity through tomorrow.
  • Our warm up starts Thursday as southerly winds return.
  • 80 degree temps make a brief return by Friday.
  • Thunderstorm chances late this weekend.
  • Monster surplus in the ol’ rain bucket; 6.08”
  • Normal High: 67; Normal Low: 46.
