DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas FBI Agents, along with police in Dallas and Garland, are asking for help from the public identifying a bank robber whose been dubbed the “Navigation Bandit.”

The man is suspected in five North Texas bank robberies — four in Dallas and one in Garland — that happened between February 7 and March 12.

 February 7 – BBVA Compass Bank – 9090 Skillman Street, Dallas, Texas

 February 21– BBVA Compass Bank – 3939 St. Francis Street, Dallas, Texas

 March 8 – BBVA Compass Bank – 1134 N Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, Texas

 March 9 – BBVA Compass Bank – 111 N. Glenbrook Drive, Garland, Texas

 March 12 – BBVA Compass Bank – 14852 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas The robber is believed to be a Hispanic male, between the ages of 25 and 27, standing between 5’6” and 5’9” and weighing approximately 160 pounds. During each robbery the man would hand the bank tellers a note demanding money. After getting the cash the man would leave on foot. To date, no one has been injured.