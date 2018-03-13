DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas FBI Agents, along with police in Dallas and Garland, are asking for help from the public identifying a bank robber whose been dubbed the “Navigation Bandit.”
The man is suspected in five North Texas bank robberies — four in Dallas and one in Garland — that happened between February 7 and March 12.
- February 7 – BBVA Compass Bank – 9090 Skillman Street, Dallas, Texas
- February 21– BBVA Compass Bank – 3939 St. Francis Street, Dallas, Texas
- March 8 – BBVA Compass Bank – 1134 N Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, Texas
- March 9 – BBVA Compass Bank – 111 N. Glenbrook Drive, Garland, Texas
- March 12 – BBVA Compass Bank – 14852 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas
The robber is believed to be a Hispanic male, between the ages of 25 and 27, standing between 5’6” and 5’9” and weighing approximately 160 pounds.
During each robbery the man would hand the bank tellers a note demanding money. After getting the cash the man would leave on foot. To date, no one has been injured.
The FBI, in conjunction with Crime Stoppers of North Texas, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.
Anyone with information about the robberies or knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Texas at 214-373-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website. Individuals leaving information online can even upload photos relative to the suspect or crime. Tips can also be submitted on the FBI website.