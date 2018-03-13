CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
LAREDO, Texas  (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted three narcotic smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 2,400 pounds of marijuana in and around Laredo, Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Friday, March 9, when Border Patrol agents seized 386.3 pounds of marijuana after seeing a suspicious vehicle on Highway 83 south of Laredo.

Agents attempted a vehicle stop on pick-up truck, when the two people inside it got out and ran. Border Patrol agents discovered several bundles of marijuana in the bed of the truck. The marijuana had an estimated value of $309,000.  No arrests were made in this case. The marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

The second incident happened later that afternoon, when Border Patrol agents seized 1,728.2 pounds of marijuana near Hebbronville, Texas.

abust Laredo Border Patrol Agents Seize More Than 1 Ton Of Marijuana

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seized 1,728 pounds of marijuana hidden throughout
a Dodge Ram utility truck on FM 1017 near Hebbronville, Texas. (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

Agents encountered a white Dodge Ram utility truck on Farm to Market Road 1017 and discovered multiple bundles of marijuana inside the truck and compartments. The marijuana was estimated to have a value of $1,382,500. The driver, a United States citizen, was arrested. The driver, marijuana and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The third incident happened on Sunday, March 11, when Border Patrol agents seized 370.7 pounds of marijuana after responding to suspicious activity near Riverside Drive in Laredo, Texas.

Agents were able to recover five bundles of marijuana from the brush. The marijuana had an estimated value of $300,560. No arrests were made in this case. The marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

 

