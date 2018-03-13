CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM/AP)A Dallas-bound flight made an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport, sending panicked passengers leaping from a wing onto the tarmac after crew members screamed at them to get away from the aircraft, passengers and officials said.

Southwest Flight 3562 took off from Phoenix on Sunday night and was headed for Dallas Love Field. About an hour later, the crew noticed an unusual smell in the cabin, the airline said in a statement.

swa flight in albuquerque Southwest Passengers Leap From Wing After Emergency Landing

Firefighters and paramedics with the Albuquerque Fire Department respond to an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport. (credit: Albuquerque Fire/Twitter)

Passengers said they could feel heat from the vents shortly before the crew said the plane was going to make an emergency landing. Passengers were told to brace themselves as the plane landed.

“I sent a couple texts out to loved ones that you just don’t really want to have to send out,” Brandon Cox said.

He said it was an 8-foot jump to the tarmac from the wing.

“I hit the ground really hard and was just shell-shocked that I just had to jump off the wing of an airplane,” he said.

Video he posted on Twitter showed people using a slide connected to another emergency exit. A crewmember can be heard shouting, “Move away from the aircraft now!”

Passenger David Fleck said he was surprised to discover there were no emergency slides near the exit door over the wing.

“It felt wrong when you’re up there. It was dark, cold and rainy,” he said. “It was disorienting. (You think), ‘Do I really just jump down?'”

The Albuquerque Fire Department tweeted that two people were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Dallas Police Major Max Geron was aboard the flight and tweeted that flight attendants “did a great job!”

Officials with Dallas-based Southwest said it worked and got passengers on another flight to Dallas that landed in North Texas safely Monday morning. Southwest says the aircraft in question will remain in Albuquerque where mechanics will inspect it.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

