COPPELL (1080 KRLD) – A suspicious package caused quite a scare in Coppell late Monday night.

Officials say the Coppell Police Department building had to be evacuated after an unidentified person brought in a package they had received unexpectedly.

That person told officers they found it on their doorstep and they were concerned because they weren’t expecting a delivery.

The package turned out to be harmless.

Please see the attached media release concerning a suspicious package investigation. pic.twitter.com/UsNzOSAhFf — Coppell Police Dept. (@CoppellPolice) March 13, 2018

Police Departments across Texas are warning people to not touch unexpected packages due to the recent package bomb events in Austin.