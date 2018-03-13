COPPELL (1080 KRLD) – A suspicious package caused quite a scare in Coppell late Monday night.
Officials say the Coppell Police Department building had to be evacuated after an unidentified person brought in a package they had received unexpectedly.
That person told officers they found it on their doorstep and they were concerned because they weren’t expecting a delivery.
The package turned out to be harmless.
Police Departments across Texas are warning people to not touch unexpected packages due to the recent package bomb events in Austin.
