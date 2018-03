DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone stole a historical sign in Deep Ellum.

The marker stood at 2300 Pacific Avenue and commemorated the “Junction of the Texas & Pacific and Houston & Texas Central Railroads” in 1873.

This junction became one of the first rail crossroads in Texas and is largely credited with the early growth of the City of Dallas.

Anyone with information regarding the missing historical marker can contact Detective Jerry Gamez at 214-670-1205.