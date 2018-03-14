ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Renderings of what fans can expect for this year’s NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington have been released.

Organizers revealed plans for free activities that will be held at AT&T Stadium.

The draft kicks off April 26 where college football players will begin new life in the NFL. This is the first NFL Draft that’s ever been held at a stadium, allowing more fans to attend.

Andrew Greenstein with KRLD reports Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member Drew Pearson will serve as community ambassador for the draft.