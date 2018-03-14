CBS 11(credit: John Moore/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
(CBSDFW.COM) – Using your dog voice to talk to your dog can help build a stronger relationship, one study says. The use of speech is similar to using a baby voice when talking to a baby.

Researchers at York University ran a series of speech tests with adult dogs, where they were given a chance to listen to dog-directed speech with dog-related content. This was along with adult-directed speech with no dog-related content and a mixture of the two.

Following the tests, the dogs were allowed to then choose which speaker they wanted to interact with.

The research suggests that adult dogs prefer to hang with those who use dog-relevant words, like “let’s go for a walk,” in a high-pitched voice.

