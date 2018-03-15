CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:chloramine, Erin Brockovich, Local TV, North Texas Municipal Water District, NTMWD, plano, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, water quality

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – When Erin Brockovich talks about water, people listen.

So, a recent series of Facebook posts by Brockovich criticizing water quality in Plano and much of North Texas has local residents like Christy Brown worried.

caf90fccc7b74016b387207531bdce491 Erin Brockovich Raises Concerns Over Water Quality In North Texas

Plano water tower (CBS11)

“She was involved in that other real public water supply case, and she was right,” said Brown.

Brockovich’s multi-million dollar legal victory over a California utility company for water pollution famously inspired a movie, earning Julia Roberts, who portrayed Brockovich, an Academy Award.

Brown has three kids, including an 8-week-old, in Plano and says Brockovich’s warning is enough for her family to now make a switch.

“We’ve gone back only to bottled water, which is more expensive and less convenient,” she said.

Brockovich’s initial post singled out Plano, but the water that flows from faucets there also goes to Frisco, Richardson and dozens of other North Texas cities.

It comes from the North Texas Municipal Water District, which spent Thursday reassuring the public the water is safe to drink.

“We have taken pride in the water quality that we produce at this plant. That is the foremost thing that we look at – is producing high quality water,” said Mike Rickman, NTMWD’s deputy director of Operations and Maintenance.

Brockovich called chloramine, the mix of chlorine and ammonia used to disinfect the district’s water, a “cheap dirty trick” that “actually forms toxins 1,000 time (sic) more dangerous.”

NTMWD, though, claims 45 percent of the U.S. population gets tap water treated with chloramine.

The US Environmental Protection Agency says chloramine has been “used by water utilities since the 1930s” and as long as it meets EPA regulatory standards it’s safe to use. 

“We’re constantly, every day testing water to make sure that it is fit for human consumption, that it meets all those regulatory standards,” said Rickman.

The city of Plano does its own independent testing on local water, too.

“Right now, we’re not seeing anything wrong with it,” said Plano’s Public Works director Gerald Cosgrove.

Many North Texas residents have noted the smell of chlorine in their water.

The NTMWD explains that’s actually the absence of ammonia. In recent weeks, it’s temporarily replaced chloramine with simple chlorine as part of what it calls annual routine maintenance to remove biofilm throughout its system.

Brockovich says that’s simply not true.

Thursday afternoon, though, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality released a statement calling it a “common practice” that can be performed as a “routine operational measure.”. TCEQ said if used properly, the chlorine should have no detrimental impact on customers.

Cosgrove confirmed the NTMWD has performed the chlorine maintenance annually for the last several years. He’s not sure why Plano’s water quality is now being scrutinized.

The district, though, said it would be happy to answer questions.

“If M.s Brokovich wanted to sit down and discuss our treatment process, we would love to do that,” said Rickman.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch