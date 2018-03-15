CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department tells WIS-TV 18-year-old Morgan Roof was arrested Wednesday after an administrator at A.C. Flora High School had contacted a school resource officer.

morgan roof Dylann Roofs Sister Accused Of Bringing Weapons To School

Mugshot of Dylann Roof’s sister, Morgan Roof. (credit: WLTX-TV)

Roof is charged with marijuana possession and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. A judge set her bond at $5,000. She was screened for a public defender.

Investigators say Roof also posted a Snapchat that alarmed fellow students, but was not arrested for it.

School principal Susan Childs posted a letter to parents on the school’s Twitter page explaining what occurred while students walked out to remember the 17 killed in the Parkland, Florida, Valentine’s Day school shooting.

gettyimages 480930176 e1480086571517 Dylann Roofs Sister Accused Of Bringing Weapons To School

Dylann Roof (R), 21, listens to proceeding with assistant defense attorney William Maguire during a hearing at the Judicial Center July 16, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof is charged with murdering nine worshippers at a historic black church in Charleston. (credit: Randall Hill – Pool/Getty Images)

Dylaan Roof is the white man who in 2015 walked into a prayer meeting inside the historically black Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston and fatally shot nine people.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

