IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police added some star power to its police force Thursday likely making other police departments green with envy.

Police Chief Jeff Spivey swore in actor Lou Ferrigno as an honorary officer.

Ferrigno starred in the 1970s CBS series, “The Incredible Hulk” and in recent years has served as a reserve special deputy with police departments in California and Ohio.

In Irving, the on-screen super hero met with kids and posed with them for pictures.

“I talked before about bullying, staying away from drugs, respect police officers – don’t be afraid – be yourself,” said Ferrigno. “Wonderful police department – more than just police officers, they care about community – community and trust.”

The Irving Police Department presented Ferrigno with not only a police badge but some Hulk-inspired art for him to autograph.

Irving Police tweeted about the honor Thursday afternoon.