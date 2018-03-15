DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A minor car crash ended with a passenger in the hit-and-run car spraying the victim with pepper spray.

It happened on March 3 at the 7-Eleven located at 9351 LBJ Freeway at Abrams Road.

A black BMW (license plate JRW2929) sped away without exchanging information after hitting the victim’s car. While fleeing the scene, the front right passenger, described as a black female with blonde hair, sprayed the victim.

Police described the driver of the BMW as a black female with blonde hair, too. There was a black male riding in the back of the car.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crimes Against Persons Detective K. Hubner at 214.671.3639.