DETROIT (CBS11 SPORTS) – Everything is new for TCU.

Walking into Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, they can feel the butterflies.

But those are nerves of excitement.

As the school get set for its first NCAA tournament game in 20 years, senior forward Kenrich Williams says, “it’s almost time.”

Even the band and cheerleading squad have embraced the excitement. Carolina Caves, a sophomore band member, says she can’t wait to perform and promises everyone will be in tune.

Kristen Clarke, a senior cheerleader, says the entire experience is one they will remember for a long time.

TCU’s opponent Friday night on CBS11, Syracuse was the last team to get into this year’s tournament.

But with one player standing 7 foot 2 and two others standing 6 foot 9, beating them is going to be a tall order.

TCU forward Kouat Noi says they don’t feel any pressure. It’s almost showtime!