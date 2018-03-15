CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Another white tiger has been given a new chance at a better life at a big cat sanctuary in North Texas.

In-Sync Exotics said Thursday, a white tiger named Gus was surrendered from private ownership in South Texas into the custody and care of In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center.

White tiger Gus in quarantine area at Im-Sync Exotics (photo: In-Sync Exotics)

The male tiger is approximately 8 years old and “appears to be in decent health upon arrival,” according to staff veterinarians.

He was previously fed a diet of only chicken, and is being transitioned over to an appropriate diet of red meat.

Gus makes the third white tiger rescued by In-Sync Exotics this year.

On Monday, a white tiger and snow white tiger, seized in January were given a clean bill of health, and released from quarantine, at the big cat sanctuary.

White tigers are often highly sought by private owners, backyard breeders, and the cub petting industry because of their striking coloration and often suffer exploitation, abuse, and neglect, In-Sync Exotics explained in a news release.

The tiger will be in mandatory quarantine for 30 days while he is tested for diseases and parasites, and his health is monitored by staff veterinarian, veterinary technician, and keepers. The quarantine area is located in the sanctuary’s on-site veterinary clinic, where staff will provide the highest quality of medical care to diagnose and treat any issues he has currently, as well as maintain his health throughout the rest of his life.

 

