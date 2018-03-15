CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — A woman in Washington state is facing attempted murder charges after attacking her boyfriend with a samurai sword as he slept.

According to Camas police, 30-year-old Emily Javier claims she suspected her boyfriend, Alex Lovell, of cheating after finding the Tinder dating app on his phone. Javier added that she found suspicious scratches on the 29-year-old’s back as well as another person’s red hair in the couple’s shower.

On March 3, the 30-year-old reportedly taped a samurai sword underneath the couple’s bed and waited for Lovell to fall asleep. The enraged girlfriend then began to hack at her boyfriend in the dark.

Lovell told reporters he was able to wrap his girlfriend in a bear hug to stop the attack, even though three of his fingers had nearly been severed. “I saw the look in her eyes, and it scared the living poop out of me,” the 29-year-old told The Oregonian. “I told her I loved her, and she was killing me. She needed to call police, or I was going to die.”

While Javier also blamed the nearly fatal attack partly on her boyfriend’s excessive video game playing, Lovell credited his hobby and watching Kung Fu movies for his escape. “I was able to wing chun my way to survival,” Lovell proclaimed. “I’ve been preparing my whole life for something like this.”

The competitive gamer denied Javier’s claims that he had been cheating on her. Lovell reportedly calls himself an “E-thlete” and spends over 12 hours a day playing the computer game “Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds.”

“I barely had time to hang out with my girlfriend, let alone another girl,” he told The Columbian. “I didn’t see it coming, but it makes sense that it happened. She obviously didn’t want anyone else to have me so, samurai sword.”

