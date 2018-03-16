DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It is the 39th installment Saturday of the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade and there are a lot of new faces and businesses in the Lower Greenville area that have never experienced the festivities.

The parade officially starts at 11:00 a.m., but many die-hard spectators will arrive hours before just to get a good spot.

Organizers are expecting 125,000 people to inject themselves into the area, many of who will try squeezing into local bars are house parties after the parade.

“It’s like the biggest party that Dallas throws and everybody wants to be involved. People come out of the woodwork,” said Meagan Jeanes, who manages LG Taps on Greenville Avenue.

The crew at LG Taps is preparing the bar for its first St. Patrick’s Day.

“I’m starting to get nervous. We’re down to the wire on it getting everything set up. Making sure our inventory is here,” said Jeanes. “ (We’re) right in the middle of it. We’re directly between the parade and the block party. So everybody has to walk by here.”

LG Taps is not alone.

The last year has ushered in not only several new businesses in the Lower Greenville area, but also new folks who call the neighborhood home.

“Yeah, I don’t think I’ll be leaving my house,” said Parker Israel.

Israel just moved into his new house on Belmont about a month ago. The surrounding area can be a hot spot for house parties.

“I’m definitely glad I have a gate to park my car behind,” said Israel.

The “no parking” signs on his block and throughout the neighborhood offer relief to Israel who does not know how crazy the festivities could get on his street.

“My neighbor said it’s only one day. It’s not too bad. Just get through it. Otherwise just try to enjoy it,” said Israel.

As for Jeanes, while it is the first St. Patrick’s Day at LG Taps, she has worked at other establishments and been through a few.

“Pace yourself,” said Jeanes. “it’s going to be a long day.”

Dallas Police are not expecting any trouble but area encouraging anyone who witnesses anything suspicious to report it to an officer.