CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Jeff Paul
Filed Under:Dallas, festivities, LG Taps, Local TV, Lower Greenville, Party, St. Patrick's Day Parade

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It is the 39th installment Saturday of the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade and there are a lot of new faces and businesses in the Lower Greenville area that have never experienced the festivities.

The parade officially starts at 11:00 a.m., but many die-hard spectators will arrive hours before just to get a good spot.

Organizers are expecting 125,000 people to inject themselves into the area, many of who will try squeezing into local bars are house parties after the parade.

aparade 125,000 Expected At Dallas St. Patricks Day Parade

Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade route

“It’s like the biggest party that Dallas throws and everybody wants to be involved. People come out of the woodwork,” said Meagan Jeanes, who manages LG Taps on Greenville Avenue.

The crew at LG Taps is preparing the bar for its first St. Patrick’s Day.

“I’m starting to get nervous. We’re down to the wire on it getting everything set up. Making sure our inventory is here,” said Jeanes. “ (We’re) right in the middle of it. We’re directly between the parade and the block party. So everybody has to walk by here.”

LG Taps is not alone.

The last year has ushered in not only several new businesses in the Lower Greenville area, but also new folks who call the neighborhood home.

“Yeah, I don’t think I’ll be leaving my house,” said Parker Israel.

Israel just moved into his new house on Belmont about a month ago. The surrounding area can be a hot spot for house parties.

“I’m definitely glad I have a gate to park my car behind,” said Israel.

The “no parking” signs on his block and throughout the neighborhood offer relief to Israel who does not know how crazy the festivities could get on his street.

“My neighbor said it’s only one day. It’s not too bad. Just get through it. Otherwise just try to enjoy it,” said Israel.

As for Jeanes, while it is the first St. Patrick’s Day at LG Taps, she has worked at other establishments and been through a few.

“Pace yourself,” said Jeanes. “it’s going to be a long day.”

Dallas Police are not expecting any trouble but area encouraging anyone who witnesses anything suspicious to report it to an officer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch