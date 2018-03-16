CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Emma Gonzalez, GOP, Leslie Gibson, Politics, Stoneman Douglas Student

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — A Republican Maine House candidate who called a Florida high school shooting survivor a “skinhead lesbian” and called another a “bald-faced liar” is quitting the race.

Leslie Gibson was widely criticized for insulting the survivors of last month’s shooting, which killed 17 people. The Portland Press Herald reports Gibson said Friday he’s walking away with his “head held high.”

emma gonzlaez GOP Candidate Who Called Teen Skinhead Lesbian Quits Race

PARKLAND, FL – FEBRUARY 25: Emma Gonzalez (L), a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and others walk to campus on February 25, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Today, students and parents were allowed on campus for the first time since the shooting that killed 17 people on February 14. Police arrested 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz for the 17 murders. (photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

One of the teenage students Gibson attacked online was Emma Gonzalez, a leader in student efforts to combat gun violence. He said there was “nothing about this skinhead lesbian” that impressed him.

Gibson had been unopposed in the 57th District contest. Now Republican Thomas Martin Jr. and Democrat Eryn Gilchrist are running. Gilchrist says she was “horrified” at the idea of Gibson representing her.

Gonzalez has stirred people with shouts of “Shame on you!” directed at lawmakers.

