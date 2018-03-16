CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NEW DELHI (AP) — Hillary Clinton was treated briefly at a hospital in western India after suffering a minor injury at her hotel, the head of the hospital said Friday.

Clinton, who has been visiting some of India’s historic sites in recent days, arrived at the hospital early Wednesday and “was here for about 15-20 minutes,” said Suresh Goyal, the CEO of Goyal Hospital in the city of Jodhpur.

hillary clinton 931233018 Indian Hospital: Hillary Clinton Treated For Minor Injury

Former U.S. politican Hillary Clinton (C) walks out of Jodhpur Airport upon her arrival in Jodhpur in the western Indian state of Rajasthan on March 13, 2018. (credit: Ishit Bawaniya/AFP/Getty Images)

He declined to say what she was treated for. An employee of Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said Clinton had stayed there and had sprained her wrist. He said, however, that she was not injured at that hotel.

On Thursday, she wore a scarf over her right arm and hand as she toured monuments in the city of Jaipur.

A widely shared video shot earlier this week showed her tripping on the steps of a palace in central India, requiring the aid of two men before kicking off her shoes.

In a weekend speech in New Delhi, Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, said President Donald Trump has “quite an affinity for dictators” and that he “really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior.”

