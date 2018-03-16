CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) – Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for a Republican congressional candidate in California.

Michael Flynn, former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, leaves following his plea hearing at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged Flynn with one count of making a false statement to the FBI. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Flynn endorsed Republican Omar Navarro in his challenge of 14-term Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters at a campaign event in La Quinta Friday.

The retired general who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Russia probe after being fired by President Donald Trump says he wasn’t there to “complain about who has done me wrong or how unfair” he has been treated.

Navarro slammed Waters in his remarks to the crowd, including repeating a comment from Trump that Waters has a “low IQ.”

Waters tweeted that Navarro was “desperate” and “unstable.”

Navarro, who lost to Waters by more than 50 percentage points in 2016, called for Trump to endorse him.

