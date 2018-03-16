LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) – Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for a Republican congressional candidate in California.

Flynn endorsed Republican Omar Navarro in his challenge of 14-term Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters at a campaign event in La Quinta Friday.

The retired general who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Russia probe after being fired by President Donald Trump says he wasn’t there to “complain about who has done me wrong or how unfair” he has been treated.

Navarro slammed Waters in his remarks to the crowd, including repeating a comment from Trump that Waters has a “low IQ.”

Waters tweeted that Navarro was “desperate” and “unstable.”

Navarro, who lost to Waters by more than 50 percentage points in 2016, called for Trump to endorse him.

